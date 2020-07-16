MOLALLA, Ore. — Wine Valley Golf Club PGA professional Brady Sharp carded a 3-under 68 in the final round to win the Oregon Open Invitational at Arrowhead Golf Course on Wednesday.
Sharp (71-68—139) sat in a tie for ninth place with an even-par 71 after the first round on Tuesday.
Sharp’s play on Wednesday gave him a one-stroke victory over Liam Kendregan (74-66—140) of Sand Point Country Club in Seattle, and amateur Robbie Ziegler (73-67—140) of RedTail Golf Center in Beaverton, Ore.
The leader after the first round of play, Brad Nosler of Loose Cannon Golf Studio in Portland, wound up in a tie for sixth place at 69-73—142.
The tournament at Arrowhead Golf Club had 48 teams competing in a 36-hole best 2-of-4 net team competition, Pro-Am Four-Ball as well as a 36-hole individual competition.
The Pacific Northwest Section includes 1,100 PGA members and associates in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Western Montana, and Alaska.
The Oregon Open Invitational is one of six major championships conducted by the Section.
Winning the four-man team competition of best 2-of-4 net balls was the team of PGA Professional David Lebeck, PGA Professional Tyler Carlson, Carson Little and Jamie Sumner all of Portland GC. They fired scores of 128-131-259.
They won by three strokes over PGA Professional Bruce Stewart, PGA Professional Jeff Fought, amateur Gregg Chianello and amateur Tya Seth.
Winning the net Four-Ball competition was Carlson and Little. They fired scores of 63-64-127, 15-under par.
Kendregan and his amateur Allen Fleckenstein finished in second two strokes back.