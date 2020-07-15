MOLALLA, Ore. —Wine Valley Golf Club's Brady Sharp played his way into a tie for ninth place after the first round of the Oregon Open Invitational at Arrowhead Golf Course here on Monday.
Sharp carded an even-par 71 to sit in a 10-way tie for ninth headed into today's final round of play.
Wine Valley amateur Tyler Daniels shot a 9-over 80 for a share of a tie at 119th.
PGA Professional Brian Nosler of Loose Cannon Golf Studio in Portland fired a 2-under par 69 to sit in first place.
Nosler won this event back in 2009 at Brasada Ranch, and also holds the current 54-hole tournament record.
The tournament at Arrowhead has 48 teams competing in a 36-hole best 2-of-4 net team competition, Pro-Am Four-Ball as well as a 36-hole individual competition.
The Oregon Open is a 36-hole individual competition, with the second round teeing off the first and 10th tees this morning.
Final results will be updated on website www.pnwpga.com.