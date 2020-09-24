MISSOULA, Mont. — Wine Valley Golf Club’s Brady Sharp played his way into a four-way tie for the lead at the second round of the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Canyon River Golf Club here on Wednesday.
Sharp carded a 66 in the second round, following up his first-round 67, to sit in a tie with Corey Prugh of Community Colleges of Spokane, Darren Black of Rainier Golf and Country Club in Seattle and Tim Feenstra of Broadmoor Golf Course in Seattle at 11-under par 133.
The PNW PGA Professional Championship presented by Club Car and OMEGA is a 54 hole, no cut competition. The top seven qualifiers advance directly to the 2021 PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St Lucie on April 25-28, 2021.
Also, the low 20 scores at the 2021 PGA Professional Championship will earn a place in the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort – Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina on May 20-23, 2021.
There are currently 37 players under par after two rounds. The final round in Missoula is today.