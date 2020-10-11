WARRENTON, Ore. — Wine Valley Golf Club's Brady Sharp, a PGA professional, teamed with amateur Tyler Daniels to win the PNW Pacific Golf & Turf Pro-Amateur Championship by two strokes at Astoria Golf and Country Club on Friday.
Sharp and Daniels were followed by the teams of PGA pro Ryan Benzel and amateur Ben Minyard of Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash., PGA pro Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club in Blaine, Wash., and amateur Blake Kukula of Surfside Golf Course in Ocean Park, Wash., and the team of PGA pro Derek Berg of PNW Golf Academy in Issaquah, Wash., with his amateur John D’Amelio of Inglewood Golf Course in Kenmore, Wash.
Brady and Daniels carded 65-62—127, a 17-under par, for the victory.
The Pacific Northwest Pro-Am is a two-man team competition with one professional and one amateur playing a four-ball format.