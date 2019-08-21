Wine Valley Golf Club assistant pro Brady Sharp is in second place and one shot behind 17-year-old amateur Alexander Yang heading into today’s third and final round of the Northwest Open Invitational that is being contested at Wine Valley.

Sharp, who was tied with two others for second place behind Colin Inglis of Creswell, Ore., after Monday’s first round, shot a second consecutive 5-under-par 67 on Tuesday.

Yang, playing out of the Aviara Golf Club in Southern California, carded a bogey-free 65 Tuesday and jumped from a four-way tie for sixth place to the top of the field with his 11-under-par total of 133 after 36 holes of play.

Reid Hatley, an amateur out of the Hayden Lake Country Club in Hayden, Idaho, is one shot in back of Sharp at 135 and alone in third place. Hatley carded a 4-under-par 68 Tuesday on the 7,065-yard links-style layout after turning in a 5-under 67 on Monday.

Inglis, who burned up Wine Valley with an 8-under-par 64 Monday, ballooned to 73 Tuesday and is now four strokes off the pace and in a three-way tie for sixth place.

Defending champion Shane Prante, a professional playing out of The Home Course in DuPont, Wash., fired a second-round 66 Tuesday after a disappointing 73 Monday and is among six players tied for 10th place at 139, six strokes off the pace.

Walla Walla amateur Tyler Daniels, Wine Valley’s greens superintendent, is tied for 40th place at 73-71—144. And Wine Valley head pro Chris Isaacson is at 75-76—151 and tied for 89th on his home course.

And yet another Walla Walla pro, Scott Larsen of Larz Golf, is in a 13-player logjam for 109th place in the field of 167 after shooting 78-76—154 over the first two rounds of play.

A total of 47 players carded red numbers Tuesday and another 11 matched even-par 72. That was an improvement over Monday when 39 players turned in sub-par rounds and eight others shot par.

“The golf course firmed up and got a little faster Tuesday,” Isaacson explained. “It was calm Monday morning, but the wind picked up and made things a little more difficult in the afternoon.”

Wind could be a factor again during today’s final round, Isaacson said.

“It’s calm now, but we’re expecting gusts this afternoon and that could be a test,” Isaacson said.

Live scores are available at website pnwpga.com.

Northwest Open Invitational

At Wine Valley Golf Club

Tuesday’s Results

Second Round

Par 72-7,065 Yards

a-Alexander Yang, Carlsbad, Calif.68-65—133

Brady Sharp, Walla Walla67-67—134

Reid Hatley, Hayden Lake, Idaho67-68—135

Matthew Epstein, Kenmore, Wash.67-69—136

Derek Berg, Issaquah, Wash.68-68—136

Loren Jeglum, Clarkston70-67—137

a-Matthew Reul, Spokane71-66—137

Colin Inglis, Creswell, Ore.64-73—137

a-Colten Kleis, Woodinville, Wash.71-67—138

Ryan Malby, White Fish, Mont.71-68—139

David Phay, Whidbey Island, Wash.67-72—139

a-John Sand, Tacoma71-69—139

a-Mason Koch, Newberg, Ore.70-69—139

Chris Mogg, Spokane70-69—139

Shane Prante, Dupont, Wash.73-66—139

Jared Lambert, Prineville, Ore.71-69—140

a-Sam Stiles, Kalispell, Mont.71-69—140

a-Brian Barton, Pasco68-72—140

Darren Black, Seattle69-72—140

Liam Kendregan, Sand Point, Idaho72-68—140

a-Will Mansfield, Sammamish, Wash.72-68—140

a-Jack Plasster, Spokane69-71—140

Brian Thornton, Kent, Wash.71-69—140

Also

Jason Aichele, Richland74-69—143

Tyler Daniels, Walla Walla72-72—144

Steve Stull, Richland74-74—148

Chris Isaacson, Walla Walla75-76—151

Scott Larsen, Walla Walla78-76—154