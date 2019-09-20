LACEY, Wash. — The final round of the PNW PGA Professional Championship wrapped up at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club with Corey Prugh of Community Colleges of Spokane winning this event for the second time with an 8-under 208.

Wine Valley Golf Club’s Brady Sharp, and defending champion Russell Grove of North Idaho College, finished tied for second place two strokes back.

Prugh has previously won this event back in 2016.

Prugh, Grove, Sharp, Jeff Gove of Sandpoint, Idaho, Derek Berg of PNW Golf Academy, Tim Feenstra of Broadmoor Golf Course in Seattle, and Brian Thornton of Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent, Wash., all earned a spot and advance directly to the 2020 PGA Professional Championship, held at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, on April 26–29, 2020.