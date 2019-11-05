D3Hoops.com announced its Preseason Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll with the Whitman College women's basketball team coming in at No. 21.
The Blues' recognition reflects them having lost only one player to graduation.
Whitman also returns senior guard Mady Burdett, who had a historic 2018-19 season which saw her earn first-team Northwest Conference all-league and second-team all-region honors. Blues senior Makana Stone was also named first team all-conference.
The Blues' official tipoff to the season is Nov. 15 against Concordia-Texas at the 2019 Whit Classic in Spokane.