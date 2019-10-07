FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College women’s soccer team rallied from a three-goal deficit but fell just short here Saturday at Hanson Stadium as Pacific University recovered for a 4-3 victory in a wild Northwest Conference affair.

The Blues fell to 1-8 on the season and 1-5 in Northwest Conference play. The Boxers improved to 3-5-1 overall and 1-4-1 in the conference.

Sofia Ellington scored in the first half and assisted on the late equalizer in a game that saw five of the seven goals scored inside of the opening half.

Pacific got on the board quickly with Courtney Olsen’s goal in the sixth minute. Olsen helped push the lead to two goals in the 22nd minute, delivering a well-placed corner kick which Emily Rutkowski finished past Whitman keeper Bryanna Schreiber.

Olsen added her second just moments later, bending a free kick outside of the near post of Whitman’s wall into the upper corner.

Trailing by three goals, Whitman got back into the game in a hurry. Freshman Riley Glendinning did her best Olsen impersonation, scoring on a set piece as well in the 28th minute for her team’s first goal. Ellington made it a one-goal game, scoring less than a minute later to make it a 3-2 halftime.

The second half did not feature the same fireworks but did see the Blues catch the Boxers with a goal in the 79th minute. Ellington played a through ball behind the Boxer back line to Pagan Hetherington, who finished to the far post past Pacific keeper Kali Barber.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Pacific regained the lead with the what proved to be the game-winner just over two minutes later. Brooke Nakamura’s flank service was finished top shelf by Emma Gusman, and the Blues were unable to find the back of the net in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Schreiber made three saves in net for the Blues with Pacific’s Barber tallying eight.

Next up for Whitman is a home match against Lewis & Clark College Saturday at noon. Willamette University will follow the Pioneers into town for a Sunday affair, also slated for a noon start.

Pacific visits George Fox Saturday and entertains University of Puget Sound Sunday in a pair of NWC tests.