GEARHART, Ore. — The Whitman College men’s golf team concluded the fall portion of its season by placing sixth at the George Fox Invitational that was contested here Saturday and Sunday at the Gearhart Golf Links.

The host Bruins won the 36-hole event with a two-round total of 591, finishing six shots in front of second-place Pacific Lutheran University. Willamette University was third at 600, followed by Linfield College 612, Pomona-Pitzer 614, Whitman 622 and Pacific University 659.

Tom Hoyne led the Blues with rounds of 77 and 75 on the par-72 course, which left him in a tie for 14th place at 152, nine shots off the winning pace.

Alex Weirth of Willamette shot a 1-under-par 71 Sunday on the 6,551-yard trail after a first-round 72 and won the individual championship by one stroke with a 1-under 143 total. Joshua Lackey of George Fox finished second at even-par 144 on the strength of a 2-under-par 70 during Sunday’s final round.

Another Bruin, Clayton Rajewich, who shared the lead with PLU’s Ryan Pearson after they matched 71s on Saturday, carded a 74 Sunday and finished alone in third place at 145. Pearson managed a 77 Sunday and slipped to a tie for eighth place.

Whitman’s Max Ray-Kiel shot 73 Sunday, a seven-shot improvement over his first round, and was in 16th place at 153. Ian Scarborough shot 76 Sunday, three strokes better than Saturday, and was alone in 18th place at 155.

Luc Birchfield had rounds of 83 and 79 and tied for 29th place at 162. And Charles Schneider scored 89-91—180 and tied for 40th.

The NWC Fall Classic, which will account for 25 percent of the final league standings that will be determined in the spring, is slated Saturday and Sunday at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, Ore.