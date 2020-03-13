INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Whitman College women’s basketball NCAA Division III Sweet 16 game against Oglethorpe slated for this afternoon in Brunswick, Maine, is off due to coronavirus.
Also, College Place Schools also suspended its spring sports schedule, following Walla Walla Schools’ lead earlier on Thursday.
And the high school basketball season is officially over in Oregon with only six of its 12 state champions crowned.
McLoughlin High’s spring sports seasons, including practices, are suspended until March 31.
The NCAA announced its decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring sports seasons on Thursday, and the Division III tournament was among those now canceled.
The announcement also affects Whitman’s baseball, lacrosse, tennis and distance track seasons, which have been suspended for the remainder of the academic year.
Walla Walla Community College’s women’s basketball game at the NWAC Championships slated for Thursday at Linn-Benton in Albany, Ore., was also not played as the tournament was canceled.
The NCAA released the following statement on Thursday:
“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
The NAIA also announced on Thursday that it is canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.
And Walla Walla University, a member of the Cascade Collegiate Conference, had spring athletics suspended until at least March 29.
Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner Robert Cashell announced the suspension of conference spring competition on Thursday.
Additionally, Walla Walla University Athletics are suspending all non-conference competitions during that time, Director of AthleticsPaul Starkebaum said on Thursday afternoon.
A task force has been put in place to continue to monitor the situation and will recommend how action (both regular-season and postseason play) will resume, if and when that happens.
The task force will begin meeting regularly with the next public comment on conference competitions scheduled for March 29.
“After very thoughtful consideration our Council of AD’s and Council of President’s support the suspension of CCC competitions for a period of time,” Cashell said. “The hiatus will allow us all an opportunity to assess the very fluid health crisis going on around the world and determine the best steps moving forward that are in the best interest of the health and welfare of the student-athletes on each of our campuses.”
In Oregon, in hopes of completing the season while slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced Wednesday that all remaining basketball playoffs be played without fans in attendance — shortly following an order by Gov. Kate Brown that gatherings of more than 250 people be postponed for at least four weeks.
Thursday morning saw a pair of girls basketball games in the Class 6A tournament (consolation semifinals) played before no fans here at the University of Portland in its Chiles Center while the 5A boys completed one playoff in Corvallis at Oregon State, and then the OSAA announced that it “has cancelled all remaining winter state championships.”
According to the media release: “This includes the remaining basketball (effective immediately) and dance/drill state championships.”
OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said, “As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority.”
The 2019-20 season ended with the smaller schools in Class 3A, 2A and 1A having completed their boys and girls tournaments last weekend at various sites with six state champions crowned, but 6A, 5A and 4A have all stopped without title winners.
Following the 5A boys game Thursday morning in Corvallis, with Crook County having defeated West Albany 72-50 in their consolation semi, Oregon State University officials notified the OSAA that it no longer could use Gil Coliseum after the collegiate Pac-12 Conference decided to suspend sports indefinitely.
The OSAA, after consulting with schools and venue partners, opted to cancel the 6A, 5A and 4A tournaments.
“This new comes after the Pac-12, along with other major collegiate conferences and the California Interscholastic Federation, canceled their men’s basketball tournament and all other sporting events until further notice due to COVID-19,” the OSAA release said.
“The OSAA will continue to collaborate with Oregon’s public health authorities, including guidance from the Governor, OHA (Oregon Health Authority) and ODE (Oregon Department of Education) in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.”
The decision brought Oregon high school winter sports to an early end, but the dilemma is far from over.
“The OSAA will have updates soon about spring activities and contests that are scheduled to begin next week,” the release concluded.
Coaches at Walla Walla Community College were disappointed but not surprised Thursday when decisions by the school and the Northwest Athletic Conference stopped their respective teams in their tracks because of the spread of the coronavirus.
“Devastated,” is how women’s basketball coach Bobbi Hazeltine described her players’ reaction to the news that the NWAC Championships were being canceled.
“There were a lot of tears from our sophomores, especially from a couple of girls who will never play college basketball again,” Hazeltine said. “It hit them pretty hard.”
Rodeo coach Brent Palmer was in the indoor arena at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds setting up bleachers for Friday night’s first performance when he was informed that this weekend’s Northwest Regional Rodeo was being called off.
“They were all very disappointed,” Palmer said of the members of his men’s and women’s rodeo teams. “Of course they were disappointed, but I think they all understand the big picture.”
WWCC’s weekend baseball home doubleheaders against Chemeketa and Clark had already been postponed on Wednesday when the visiting schools banned their teams from traveling. And by Thursday, coach Justin Speer’s worst fears seemed to be coming true.
“As far as I know, the rest of the season is canceled,” Speer said. “The NWAC is supposed to make that decision today, but I don’t think it looks very good.
“It was pretty shocking to see everything unraveling,”Speer said. “When the College World Series got canceled, it makes it hard for us to say we can continue.
“The hardest part is explaining this to 39 18- and 19-year-olds who are at a point in their lives where (baseball) is the only thing that matters. But I think at some point we have to look and see that this is bigger than baseball and getting this virus under control is what we need to do.”
The Warriors’ softball team was slated to host North Idaho Friday and Spokane Saturday in its first two Eastern Region doubleheaders. But the college decided Thursday that those games would not be played.
“You have to err on the side of caution,” WWCC athletic director Jeff Reinland said. “Everyone’s been saying ‘don’t overreact, don’t panic,’ but Thursday was kind of D-Day and everything started shutting down.
“I just think everyone decided this is a little more serious than what we may have originally thought and it was time to put brakes on a little bit. You have to do what you have to do and follow suit with other people.”
The NWAC was expected to make a decision this morning as to whether spring sports might resume at some point or if the remainder of the schedule would be canceled.
“If the NWAC says no more games, they are the official authority of the league,” Reinland said. “If the NWAC shuts down competition, there’s not going to be any.
“Along with that, individual schools have the right to make their own decisions, and we don’t know which direction our school might go. There is no guarantee that we would continue, that decision would be made by the health and safety team here at the college.”
The NWAC basketball tournaments were originally scheduled to be played in Everett beginning last weekend. But they were postponed after the completion of three women’s games when it was learned that an Everett student had contracted COVID-19.
It was subsequently determined that the tournaments would be completed this weekend at Albany, Ore., and Oregon City. Those plans were scrapped and the tournament was canceled Thursday morning.
“It was exactly the same as last week,” Hazeltine said, referring to her team’s early departure from Everett when the tournaments were suspended last weekend. “We found out about 11:30 in the morning, packed up and checked out.
“We found out Wednesday night that we would be playing without fans, but our attitude was that at least we would get to play. And we thought we had a chance to win it all, and that is what is most disappointing of all.”
Speer said he isn’t sure how to move forward from here if the season is canceled.
“We don’t know about restrictions, and there are eligibility concerns,” Speer said. “At the bare minimum, I hope we can still practice in some capacity and move some of our sophomores on.
“I have talked to a lot of college coaches in the last day or two,” Speer said, “and we are all scratching our heads.”