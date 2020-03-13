INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Whitman College women's basketball NCAA Division III Sweet 16 game against Oglethorpe slated for this afternoon in Brunswick, Maine, is off due to coronavirus.
Also, College Place Schools also suspended its spring sports schedule, following Walla Walla Schools' lead earlier on Thursday.
The NCAA announced its decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring sports seasons on Thursday, and the Division III tournament was among those now canceled.
The announcement also affects Whitman's baseball, lacrosse, tennis and distance track seasons, which have been suspended for the remainder of the academic year.
The NCAA released the following statement today:
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The NAIA also announced on Thursday that it is canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.
And Walla Walla University, a member of the Cascade Collegiate Conference, had spring athletics suspended until at least March 29.
Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner Robert Cashell announced the suspension of conference spring competition on Thursday.
Additionally, Walla Walla University Athletics are suspending all non-conference competitions during that time, Director of Athletics Paul Starkebaum said on Thursday afternoon.
A task force has been put in place to continue to monitor the situation and will recommend how action (both regular-season and postseason play) will resume, if and when that happens.
The task force will begin meeting regularly with the next public comment on conference competitions scheduled for March 29.
"After very thoughtful consideration our Council of AD's and Council of President's support the suspension of CCC competitions for a period of time," Cashell said. "The hiatus will allow us all an opportunity to assess the very fluid health crisis going on around the world and determine the best steps moving forward that are in the best interest of the health and welfare of the student-athletes on each of our campuses."