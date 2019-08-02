CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have put third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

The White Sox made the move before Thursday’s game with the New York Mets. Outfielder Ryan Cordell was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada left Tuesday night’s game after fielding Wilson Ramos’ grounder in the top of the first. On Wednesday, Moncada said through a translator that he first sensed discomfort while taking groundballs before that game, but then “felt” the injury on his first play in the 5-2 11-inning loss to the Mets.

The move was retroactive to Wednesday.