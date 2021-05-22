UNION, Ore. — Weston-McEwen athletes claimed medals in seven of 13 events entered during state track and field competition here Saturday, May 22.
The TigerScots 400 meter relay team — Theodore White, Cameron Reich, Reece Ball, and Colson Hall — finished second in 46.53 seconds.
Alex McIntyre teamed up with White, Reich, and Hall to place third in the 1600 relay (3:41.17), placed fourth in the 1500 (4:25.41), and was sixth in the 800 (2:09.51) for the Tiger Scots.
"There were lots of personal records and just great competition," W-M coach Shawn White said. "All three relay teams ran season bests. I am very proud of all the athletes and I'm very excited about next year as they are all underclassman. We had a great year."