Daily Bulletin
Kaepernick nixes NFL workout, moves across town for own show
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Colin Kaepernick’s saga took another surreal turn Saturday — a last-minute audible to nix an NFL-arranged workout and a quick dash 60 miles to the other side of metro Atlanta, where the exiled quarterback staged his own impromptu passing display on a high school field in dwindling light as hundreds of fans cheered him on from behind a chain-link fence.
Kaepernick threw passes for about 40 minutes at Charles Drew High School and spent nearly that long signing autographs for a crowd that steadily grew as word spread that a quarterback who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl and sparked a wave of protests and divisive debate by kneeling during the national anthem was in the neighborhood.
With barely more than an hour to spare for the venue change, the media that had been herded into a gated-off area in the parking lot at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility and told that was as close as they would get to Kaepernick’s workout hustled to their vehicles to set off for a high school most had never heard of.
But only eight of the original 25 team representatives followed along to the new location, including Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry. It appeared the New York Jets, Kansas City and Washington also had scouts in attendance.
Kaepernick declared again that he’s ready to play in the NFL.
If someone will just give him a chance.
LeBron scores 33 to lead Lakers to 122-101 win over Hawks
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 12 of his 33 points during a breathtaking opening nine minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers, who raced to a 25-point lead and handed the Atlanta Hawks their second ugly loss in 24 hours at Staples Center, 122-101 on Sunday night.
Kobe Bryant watched from courtside as his former team used suffocating defense to fuel an outburst that gave it a 34-9 lead.
In a quarter full of highlights, James’ biggest play provided his first points. After JaVale McGee blocked Jabari Parker’s shot, James grabbed the ball, passed to Danny Green and took the return pass for a slam dunk that brought the crowd to its feet two minutes in.
James added two layups, a 3-point shot and a three-point play to help propel the Lakers to their 25-point lead with 3:17 still to play in the opening quarter.
Alabama quarterback Tagovailoa to have hip surgery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to have hip surgery in Houston.
Team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement that Tagovailoa will have surgery on his dislocated right hip Monday. An Alabama spokesman declined to disclose where he was having the surgery citing privacy reasons.
Cain says the medical team “consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries.” He reiterated that they expect Tagovailoa to make a full recovery.
The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s star, a potential top pick in April’s NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two defenders late in the first half of Saturday’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of this game.
He passed for 418 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to No. 1 LSU less than three weeks after right ankle surgery.