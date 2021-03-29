Daily Bulletin
Pasco’s Sage aces M-F Municipal’s 16th hole
MILTON-FREEWATER — Pasco’s Andrew Sage recorded a hole-in-one on Milton-Freewater Golf Course’s 16th hole on Saturday, March 27.
Sage aced the par-3, 162-yard hole using his 7-iron. It is his second hole-in-one in 18 years of playing.
It was witnessed by Jerald Brady, also from Pasco.
NCAA President Emmert gets vote of confidence from Board
INDIANAPOLIS — The chairman of the NCAA’s Board of Governors gave President Mark Emmert a vote of confidence Saturday, saying the association’s top governing body was satisfied with how he has addressed inequities in the college basketball tournaments and with his leadership through a tumultuous 10 days.
Georgetown University President Jack DeGioia told The Associated Press the board met Friday, along with the Division I Board of Directors, to hear from Emmert and discuss issues that have in some ways overshadowed the women’s games in San Antonio and men’s tourney in Indianapolis.
Center Drummond joins Lakers for playoff push
LOS ANGELES — Andre Drummond is joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push.
The Lakers announced the signing of the two-time All-Star center less than an hour before Sunday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.
Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account earlier in the day, writing “Back to work” underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform.
Drummond agreed to a buyout Friday from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the four-time NBA rebounding champion last year after nearly eight seasons in Detroit.
NASCAR to try to run first Cup Series at Bristol on Monday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR will try to run its first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 on Monday after heavy rain swamped Bristol Motor Speedway.
The converted track already was facing challenges before torrential overnight rain flooded the grounds surrounding the speedway. The Goodyear tire provided for the Cup cars doesn’t seem suited for the dirt surface and NASCAR is worried about multiple tire failures when the event finally goes green.
The muddy track currently is too thick to avoid caking driver windshields. But the dirt has taken on enough water that thick dust may not be a problem Monday.
Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win Bahrain Grand Prix
SAKHIR, Bahrain — World champion Lewis Hamilton just managed to hold off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and clinch the 96th Formula One win of his career on Sunday.
The race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton on Lap 53 of 56 but went too wide on a turn and off track limits. He was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back, as he risked a time penalty.
Ngannou claims UFC heavyweight championship over Miocic
LAS VEGAS — Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round at UFC 260.
Ngannou (11-2) avenged his blowout loss to Miocic in 2018 by demonstrating everything he has learned in the ensuing three years during a dominant victory. The first UFC heavyweight champion from Africa flattened Miocic (21-3) twice early in the second, finishing the fight 52 seconds into the round.
The fight ended quickly after Ngannou won the first round. Miocic recovered from his first knockdown in the second round and even landed a right hand that stung Ngannou, but the challenger replied with a picture-perfect left hook, depositing Miocic roughly on the canvas again for the finish.
Medvedev overcomes cramps, Popyrin at Miami Open
MIAMI — Daniil Medvedev could barely walk, much less run. He could still serve, though.
The top-ranked Medvedev held his final two service games despite being hobbled by cramps and beat Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7), 6-4 in the third round at the Miami Open.
Medvedev said the victory brought a special sort of satisfaction.
Yates wins 100th edition of Tour of Catalonia
BARCELONA, Spain — Adam Yates won the 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday, finishing ahead of his Ineos-Grenadiers teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.
Thomas De Gendt clinched the 133-kilometer (82-mile) seventh and final stage that ended in Barcelona.
Yates finished the seven-day race 45 seconds ahead of Porte and 49 seconds in front of Thomas.
Boston Pride first two-time Isobel Cup winner
BOSTON — Lexie Laing and Taylor Wenczkowski scored power play goals and the Boston Pride became the first two-time winner of the Isobel Cup with a 4-3 win over the defending champion Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday night.
It was a NWHL championship the Pride, regular-season champions, had hoped to win a year earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the championship game between these same two teams just two days before the faceoff.
Northeastern goalie Frankel top player in D1 women’s hockey
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senior goaltender Aerin Frankel of Northeastern University won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday as the top top player in Division I women’s hockey.
Frankel helped lead the Huskies to a 22-2-1 record and a national runner-up finish and led the nation in nearly every statistical category, including goals-against average (0.81), save percentage (.965), goalie winning percentage (.891) and shutouts (9). She also was honored as Hockey East player and goaltender of the year.
Known Agenda picks up Derby points with Florida victory
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Known Agenda ran away from the field in the Florida Derby on Saturday, and might keep on going all the way to Churchill Downs to start the Triple Crown season.
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. guided Known Agenda to the win in the Grade 1, $750,000 race at Gulfstream Park, picking up 100 Kentucky Derby standings points — which will be more than enough to qualify him for that race in five weeks.
Trainer Todd Pletcher won the Florida Derby for the sixth time, and Known Agenda covered the 1 1/8 miles on the dirt in 1 minutes, 49.45 seconds. He returned $12.80 for the win, $6.60 to place and $3.20 to show.