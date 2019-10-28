INZAI CITY, Japan
Tiger Woods wins Zozo Championship for 82nd PGA Tour wins
INZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.
The 43-year-old American completed the rain-hit tournament on Monday, beating local favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint.
He was making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.
Woods bogeyed his first hole Monday, the par-4 12th, but was solid the rest of the way with birdies on Nos. 14 and 18 to finish at 19-under 261. Matsuyama also closed with a 67
Jang birdies third playoff hole to win BMW Ladies Championship
BUSAN, South Korea — Ha Na Jang birdied the third playoff hole Sunday to beat American Danielle Kang for the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship.
Both players parred the par-4 18th twice in the playoff before moving to the 10th hole at the LPGA Busan International course, where Jang’s three clinched it.
Kang, who birdied eight of her first 13 holes for a 64, and Jang, 65, finished with 19-under 269 totals. Kang won last week’s Shanghai tournament, the first of four LPGA events in Asia.
Jang had an eagle and three birdies on the back nine, including on the par-4 17th which moved her into a tie for the lead.
Amy Yang had a 67 and was three strokes behind in third.
Jets release guard Osemele after he has unapproved surgery
NEW YORK — The New York Jets released guard Kelechi Osemele a day after he had shoulder surgery without the team’s approval.
The move Saturday is the latest chapter in what has become a contentious standoff between Osemele and the team.
Osemele had surgery Friday in Boston to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Jets were made aware of Osemele’s plan to have surgery, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn’t approved, it was considered an “unexcused absence.”
Osemele was listed on the team’s injury report Friday as doubtful to play at Jacksonville and then downgraded Saturday to out. The Jets later announced they cut ties with him.
Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler, says in a statement the Jets owe him the balance of his contract. Osemele also will be looking to recoup all money lost through fines.
Cavaliers complete 4-year, $30.8 milliion extension for Osman
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have completed their four-year, $30.8 million contract extension for starting forward Cedi Osman.
The sides reached an agreement Thursday and the team made it official Saturday, hours before Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers in its home opener and first game in remodeled Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse under first-year coach John Beilein.
The Cavs view Osman as a future core player and wanted to lock him in financially. He was in the final year of his rookie contract and could have been a restricted free agent next summer.
The 6-foot-7 Osman averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 75 starts last season. With more playing time, his scoring average jumped 9.1 points from the previous season.
Stevenson claims featherweight title with decision over Gonzalez
RENO, Nev. — Shakur Stevenson proved too quick and skilled for Joet Gonzalez, claiming the vacant WBO featherweight title in a unanimous decision Saturday night.
Stevenson’s fast strikes and elusiveness were on display throughout, but especially in the first six rounds.
Gonzalez (12-1, 7 KOs) finally edged Stevenson (24-0, 14 KOs) in the seventh with his ability to get inside, landing body blows with Stevenson backed in the corner. But those moments were rare for Gonzalez, 26, of Glendora, California, as Stevenson, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, cruised to victory.
Judges turned in identical scorecards of 119-109.
