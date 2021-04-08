Sandoval's two-run homer lifts Braves to sweep of Nationals
ATLANTA — Atlanta pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings, lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep.
Sandoval drove a 96 mph fastball from Tanner Rainey more than 400 feet following Dansby Swanson’s two-out single in the seventh and final inning.
Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled and had a pair of singles as Atlanta won the opener 7-6.
Ramirez hits pair of two-run HRs as Indians beat Royals
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth against Kansas City's Greg Holland and the Indians beat the Royals 4-2.
Shane Bieber struck out 12 for the second straight game, allowing two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched the eighth — all nine of his fastballs were over 100 mph — and Nick Wittgren worked the ninth for his first save since Sept. 4, 2019.
Salvador Pérez homered for the Royals.
Brewers beat Cubs, 4-2, behind Cain's second homer of game
CHICAGO — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th off Brandon Workman and the Brewers beat the Cubs 4-2.
Cain also hit a solo homer in the eighth.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single.
Joc Pederson hit his first home run for the Cubs, a tying drive in the bottom of the eighth.
Islanders trade with Devils for forwards Palmieri, Zajac
The New York Islanders acquired veteran forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in a trading deadline move to improve their Stanley Cup chances.
The teams announced the deal Wednesday night with the Devils getting the Islanders’ first-round pick this year, a conditional fourth-round choice next year and forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst. The trade deadline is Monday.
New Jersey will pay half of Zajac and Palmieri’s salaries.
The Islanders are tied with Washington atop the East Division, with third-place Pittsburgh four poiints back. New York is 9-4-0 since losing captain Anders Lee to a torn ACL in a game against New Jersey on March 11.