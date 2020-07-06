Former catcher Colby Watilo's contribution to Walla Walla Valley baseball is well documented.
Three varsity years at Walla Walla High School.
Multiple summers playing for the Walla Walla Griz, Bruins, and Bears.
A stint with the West Coast League's Walla Walla Sweets.
Watilo used the local experiences to advance his baseball playing career at NCAA Division III George Fox University.
Now he has taken on a different role — as assistant varsity and head jayvee coach at the Northwest Conference school located in Newberg, Ore.
The Watilo family relocated from Olympia to Walla Walla in November 2011, Watilo said. He soon became a part of the Wa-Hi baseball program.
"It was a great experience," Watilo said. "It was a fun program to be a part of."
Watilo was on three Blue Devil teams that reached the postseason.
His sophomore year, in which his teammates included the likes of Trevor Coronado and Blake McKinney, was one of adjusting to a new style of baseball.
"I learned a lot," Watilo said, "and getting used to (coaches Keith Gradwohl and Jason Parsons). I was taking in as much information as I could in a short high school season.
The learning process was made easier by senior catcher Keltan Fullmer, Watilo said.
"Off the bat, he wanted to help me out as much as possible," Watilo said. "We pushed each other.
"It was a chance for me to take a step back," Watilo said. "Keltan shared with me some of the things he learned. It helped ease the (initial) tension."
Playing with fellow Blue Devils Reid Magnaghi, Logan Cordeiro, and Anders Davidson made for a "fun" junior year, Watilo said.
"It was the first year we had a lot more guys in my class working toward that dream we'd been looking for - playing varsity baseball," Watilo said. "We had a talented group of guys. I was more comfortable and confident. My mindset switched to 'How can I lead?'
Watilo's senior year was "awesome." He was a second-team Mid-Columbia Conference selection that season.
"Statistically, it was my best year," Watilo said. "I got better each and every year.
"I had committed to George Fox in the fall," Watilo said. "(The decision of where to attend college) brings a lot of stress and anxiety."
Watilo said having the decision squared away allowed him to "go out there and enjoy what I was doing."
He also his enjoyed his summers with the Griz, Bruins and Bears.
"I loved every second of summer ball," Watilo said. "The teams were solid. We won a lot of tournaments."
Watilo's memories included a deep state tournament run with the Class A Griz and a state-championship summer as a Class AA Bruin.
"To win it in Walla Walla was a unique feeling," Watilo said. "It was a pretty cool time in my baseball career."
While with the Sweets, Watilo said he "got to meet a lot of cool guys" that aided his diamond growth.
Then it was on to George Fox. The Bruins run their varsity and junior varsity programs "all as one team — a spring training-type model," Watilo said. He occasionally suited up for the upper club his first year, then fashioned a career fielding percentage of .990 while a full-time varsity player.
George Fox played in the NWC tournament twice and came within a victory of making the NCAA Tournament in Watilo's junior year. The Bruins also made multiple appearances in national polls, Watilo said.
Watilo, who graduated Magna cum laude and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology in 2019, said he sensed a coaching career "was in the cards" as his playing career wound down.
"I was more curious," Watilo said. "I spent some time with (former assistant now head coach) Kevin Kopple. He was one of my biggest mentors. He asked me to come on (board) as a volunteer. I was recruiting two weeks after my playing career was over.
"I coached the pitchers," Watilo said. "I was refining my skills and learning more about the pitching side."
The move from player to coach has "been incredible," Watilo said.
"It's one of the coolest transitions that I could have asked for," Watilo said. "I'm thankful to coach Kopple and pitching coach Brandon Rupp. They gave me a lot of responsibility. I love being a part of college baseball. George Fox has had an impact on my life and I try to convey that to other people.
"I have developed relationships with coaches all over the United States," Watilo said. "I have enjoyed that part of coaching as well."
Kopple expressed his appreciation for Watilo's efforts over the years.
"Colby has been a valuable part of our program since the day he walked on campus _ first as a player, now as a coach," Kopple said. "He has worked extremely hard to better himself and did a fantastic job in his first year on the staff."
Watilo said he learned something new that has made him a better coach and better person during every stage of his baseball career.
"I want to thank the coaches (including Gradwohl, Parsons, Ryan Van Dyke, and Brian Kitamura) and teammates that I have had," Watilo said. "It's been a cool journey. Every stage I've been at has led me to where I am today."