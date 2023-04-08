Washington State University's volleyball team is coming to Walla Walla for a team event and exhibition game this weekend.
Cougars head coach Jen Greeny, assistant coaches and players will be at a meet-and-greet from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Bergevin Lane Vineyards, inside the Showroom on Colville.
Tickets are $20 per adult, and 18-and-under are free. There will be food, wine and Cougar gear. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
On Saturday at 6 p.m., the team is playing a free exhibition game at Whitman College's Sherwood Center against Central Washington.
The Cougars are coming off a 20-plus win season for the fourth time in five years, 14 wins in the Pac-12, and their seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
“Walla Walla is the perfect place for our team and coaches to visit," Greeny said. "Walla Walla is a volleyball town, two hours away from Pullman and has a lot of WSU alumni. We had so much fun last year that we decided to make visiting an annual event.”
The WSU team includes Magda Jehlarova, a three-time AVCA All-American, four-time All-Pac 12 honoree, 2022 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and 2019 AVCA National Freshman of the Year, as well as Pia Timmer a 2021 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, three-time Pac 12 All-Conference First Team and 2019 Pac 12 All-Freshman Team member.
For more information about the WSU volleyball team and coaches, contact Chris Page at Christopher.paige@wsu.edu or call 509-335-0268.
For information on the meet-and-greet, contact Beth Swanson at bethswanson2022@gmail.com or 509-301-7471.
