Golfers around the Walla Walla Valley — as well as the rest of the state of Washington — are looking forward to Tuesday.
That’s the day that golf courses in Washington can reopen, albeit with restrictions, after a month closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the announcement on Monday that the closure would be lifted, PGA professional Chris Repass, co-owner of Veterans Memorial Golf Course with fellow PGA pro Mike Early, said on Wedneday that he’d already had 200 emails for tee times.
“We just have to make sure we follow the regulations,” Repass said.
Those regulations were sent to state golf courses by the Golf Alliance of Washington, and include about 30 rules to be followed, Lisa Hyland, head golf pro at Walla Walla Country Club, said.
“I’m just glad we’re back to playing golf, it’s been a long month!” Hyland said of the hiatus.
Chief among the current regulations are restrictions to twosomes teeing off together, unless a foursome is comprised of players residing in the same household; one golfer per cart, unless they reside together; no touching of pin flags, there will be “pool noodles” in the bottom of each hole to make retrieving balls easy; a limit on driving ranges of 30 minutes before tee times with a 10-foot distance between players; and no congregation of players on courses.
There will be sanitation stations around the clubhouse and course, carts will be sanitized after each use, and snack bars and restaurants will operate with takeout only.
Many of these regulations have been working well for Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course for the last month, manager George Gillette said.
Oregon courses have not been closed as Washington’s were, and many Walla Walla golfers were steered south to play there.
“We sanitize the pro shop as often as needed, as well as golf carts after each rental,” Gillette said, “and the pull carts and rental clubs as well. We have told the players that there will be no more than 10 individuals together, with social distancing, and this includes the parking area, since it is part of the facilities.
“Social distancing, 6 feet or more, is expected everywhere on the facility, no exceptions, no other options,” he said. “We have marshalls on the course to help with play and to make sure we are practicing social distancing. The pro shop staff, who deal with all aspects of this, have PPEs (personal protection equipment) to do their respective jobs — gloves and masks.”
Player adherence to the regulations has gone well, Gillette said.
“The golf course customers, for the most part — 98% — have done everything they’ve been asked to do!”
Course managers in Washington expect for the same results.
“Safety protocols we’ll have to put in place, first and foremost, make sure our staff and guests are safe,” said Chris Isaacson, director of golf/general manager at Wine Valley Golf Club.
The regulations can change on a weekly basis, depending how the regulations are followed.
“If we just abide by the rules, the rules will change (be more relaxed),” Repass said. “If we maintain a proper attitude about it, they’ll be fine.”
Rules in Oregon are a little different than in Washington. Gillette said he increased times between groups teeing off from 10 minutes to 15 minutes. But foursomes are allowed in Oregon.
Repass said tee times with 7-8 minute intervals will continue, with the twosome limit in Washington.
“The social end of golf is kind of the big thing, talking about the round afterwards,” he said. “But that’s part of the gig right now, once you’re done, put your stuff in your car and leave.”
One benefit of having Washington courses closed for a month has been the maintenance that’s been able to be accomplished.
“The golf course is in terrific shape!” Hyland said. “We continued to mow, the greens have been plugged, aerified and sanded. We’ve done all the maintenance on the golf course we could possibly do. There are no divits — it’ll be like a brand new golf course when they go out!”
“We’ve been taking care of the golf course, it’s going to be pretty lush when we reopen,” Isaacson said.
“I know the course is in great shape,” Repass said. “That’s a silver lining (to the closure), we’ve been able to work on the course. And the volunteers helping us out, that made a big difference. It’ll be nice to see people, and get some money coming in, too!”
And getting golfers back on courses is the important part, Isaacson said.
“I personally believe golf is one of the best health and wellness programs,” he said. “I can’t wait to get those players back out and start taking care of them again.”
That includes the Valley community at large.
“Tourism in Walla Walla means so much, we just need to get wineries, hotels, restaurants and everything open again, and do it in a safe way,” Isaacson said.
“It’s been tough, but I can’t wait to get back to serving our guests and community the way we do,” he said. “It’s been a painful month.
“I hope the whole community comes out of this OK.”