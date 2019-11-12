Daily Bulletin
Warriors’ Curry ‘definitely’ plans to return this season
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry “definitely” plans to return this season from his broken left hand and is hoping to be back on the court at “some point in early spring.”
When exactly the two-time NBA MVP will be able to play again remains uncertain.
Curry addressed the media Monday night for the first time since getting injured Oct. 30 and said he needs a second surgery on his non-shooting hand, probably in early December, to remove pins that were inserted during the first procedure Nov. 1 that involved his hand and index finger.
The Warriors initially said Curry would be re-evaluated three months after the surgery, which would be early February.
Curry referred to himself and injured teammate Klay Thompson as “caged animals right now, wanting to be unleashed.”
Thompson, the other part of Golden State’s Splash Brothers, is recovering from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The team hopes he can return in the second half of the season.
Alonso, Alvarez nail down Rookie of the Year honors
NEW YORK — Young sluggers known for their prodigious power, Pete Alonso and Yordan Álvarez knocked the Rookie of the Year voting out of the park.
In a rarity for the major league home run leader, Alonso didn’t land the biggest blow.
Alonso, a star first baseman with the New York Mets, got 29 of 30 first-place votes for NL Rookie of the Year. Braves right-hander Mike Soroka got the other first-place vote and finished second in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Monday night.
Álvarez, a hulking designated hitter from the Houston Astros, earned all 30 first-place votes to become the 24th unanimous selection since the award was introduced in 1949.
The 24-year-old Alonso led the majors with 53 homers, one better than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s rookie record from 2017. “Polar Bear” Pete became the face of baseball in Flushing, beloved for his power, personality and philanthropy. He’s the sixth Met to win the award and first since teammate Jacob deGrom in 2014.
Ducks women remain atop AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll
NEW YORK — Oregon remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Ducks received 28 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday while Baylor claimed the other two. Oregon had a stunning exhibition win over the U.S. women’s national team on Saturday, handing the Americans only their second loss ever to a college program.
All-America Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 30 points. The Ducks opened their season Monday night with an easy win against Northeastern.
Stanford, Connecticut and Texas A&M followed second-ranked Baylor in the women’s AP Top 25. It’s the first time the Aggies are ranked in the top five since they were fifth on Dec. 29, 2014.
South Carolina moved up to sixth after a road victory over then-No. 4 Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins dropped to eighth. Oregon State was seventh, with Louisville and Mississippi State rounding out the top 10.
South Florida entered the poll at No. 25, replacing Minnesota, which fell out.
College gymnast dies following spinal cord injury during training
HARTFORD, Conn. — An accomplished gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University has died following a serious spinal cord injury suffered in a training accident.
Melanie Coleman, 20, of Milford, Connecticut, was training Friday at New Era Gymnastics in Hamden when she was injured, said her mother, Susan Coleman.
She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and died Sunday.
Coleman was a former All State gymnast at Jonathan Law High School in Milford and was captain of the school’s gymnastics team. She was named a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American this year.
Her former club coach, Tom Alberti, said she attained a level 10, the highest level in the USA Junior Olympics Program.
She was a junior studying nursing, following in the footsteps of her two older sisters, her mother said.
She volunteered at gym where her accident occurred.
Her coaches and professors described her as a special young woman who excelled in both the classroom and gym, college President Joe Berolino said in a written statement.
Packers’ Bratkowski, Bart Starr’s backup, dies at age 88
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers say Zeke Bratkowski, the quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during the team’s 1960s dynasty, has died at his Florida home. He was 88.
The Packers Hall of Famer was a quarterback in Green Bay from 1963-1968 and again in 1971. One of Bratkowski’s most notable performances in relief of an injured Starr came in 1965, a 13-10 overtime playoff win over the Baltimore Colts that sent the Packers to the title game against Cleveland.
They beat the Browns for what would be the first of three straight championship seasons, and Bratkowski played briefly in both Super Bowl wins in the two years that followed.
Bratkowski was a star at the University of Georgia before starting his career with the Chicago Bears.
Rams lose center Allen for season with knee injury
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams’ losses continue to mount, and not just on the field.
Center Brian Allen will sit out the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires surgery, right tackle Rob Havenstein will be sidelined at least one game because of a knee injury, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks also will be sidelined another game because of concussions, coach Sean McVay said Monday.
A day after the offensive line was in injury plagued disarray during a 17-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Rams started to cope with the fact that it will be an even more inexperienced and undermanned unit in Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears at the Coliseum.
That does not bode well for a team that is 5-4, in danger of falling off the pace for a playoff spot and possibly suffering a collapse less than a year after it played in the Super Bowl.
Austin Blythe will start at center, and Andrew Whitworth will play left tackle.