SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Walla Walla continued to play .500 volleyball here Sunday during the final day of the Northwest Athletic Conference Showcase season-opening tournament at the Bob Keefer Center.

The Warriors defeated Pierce in straight sets while losing to Shoreline in similar 2-0 fashion.

The split followed four matches earlier in the weekend in which WWCC defeated Lower Columbia and Linn-Benton and suffered losses at the hands of Chemeketa and Edmonds.

The Warriors remain on the west side Tuesday for a pair of matches at Shoreline Community College in Seattle.

Walla Walla takes on Olympic at 5 p.m. and the host Dolphins at 7 p.m.

The NWAC Showcase featured 31 conference teams participating in best-of-three matches on eight different courts.

No other details on WWCC matches played here over the weekend were submitted.