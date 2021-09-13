Live boxing is returning to Walla Walla's Eagles Aerie 26 on Friday, Sept. 25.
About 20 bouts will be featured during War 4 Walla Walla, organizer Michael Blanc said.
That includes six boxers Blanc is training at his Walla Walla gym, including 18-year-old Rosalee Ruiz's bout against the nationally No. 2-ranked boxer out of Nampa, Idaho.
Boxers from Seattle, Othello, Wenatchee, Spokane, Hillsboro, Ore. and Central Point in southern Oregon will be competing.
Blanc put on two boxing events in Walla Walla pre-COVID-19 pandemic. His boxers have been competing at Idaho events.
War 4 Walla Walla begins at 4 p.m. on Sept. 25th. Tickets are available at the door at the Eagles hall on Second Avenue in Walla Walla, and are $10 for ages 10 and over, $5 for under 10.
