SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Walla Walla Sweets rode the nine-inning effort of starting pitcher Zach Hangas to a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Drifters in the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Wednesday, July 19, before a paid crowd of 1,043 at the Hamlin Sports Complex.
Hangas allowed just six hits during his route-going performance that helped Walla Walla improve to 4-7 in the second half of league play and 14-24 overall. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right hander walked two and struck out six over his nine-inning masterpiece.
Two Drifters' errors contributed to a Sweets run in the fourth inning and Max Martin knocked in Walla Walla's second tally of the night on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.
Springfield scored its only run in the fifth inning when it claimed three of its hits in the game.
Hangas, who gave up two hits through the first four innings, tossed one-hit ball over the final four. He retired 14 of the last 17 hitters he faced.
The rubber game of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
