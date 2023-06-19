CORVALLIS — The defending West Coast League champion Knights salvaged the final game of a three-game series with the Walla Walla Sweets on Monday, June 19, before a crowd of 1,078 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Walla Walla, seeking the franchise's first regular-season sweep of Corvallis since 2019, dropped an 11-2 verdict that snapped its three-game winning streak.
The Sweets are 5-10 on the season and the Knights improved to 9-6.
Walla Walla scored its first run of the game in the third inning. Gavin Ayers drew a one-out walk and Kennedy Hara, the league's second-leading hitter coming into the game (.464 avg.), was hit by a pitch.
Payton Knowles hit into a 3-6 fielder's choice before Ben Parker stroked a two-out, RBI single.
The Sweets last run was scored in the eighth when Parker crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
Walla Walla opens a three-game, non-league series with the Northwest Star Nighthawks on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Borleske Stadium.
