The Walla Walla Sweets clinched a series victory over the visiting Victoria HarbourCats by taking the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Wednesday, July 5, at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets, who bested Victoria 9-4 on Tuesday afternoon, grabbed Wednesday's outing, 6-4.
Walla Walla's Kennedy Hara began what turned out to be a most productive evening with a first-inning walk. A Payton Knowles base hit and double play later, Hara scored on a hit to center field by birthday boy Jakob Marquez.
"It was out of my hands," Hara said of his four-pitch free pass. "I was glad I could get on base."
Victoria took the lead with two second-inning runs before Hara evened the score at 2-2 in the third with a lead-off home run to left-center.
"I was not trying to do too much," Hara said. "I got a high fastball, my eyes lit up, and I got a pretty good swing on it."
The Sweets reclaimed the lead in the fourth after their starting pitcher, right-hander Cam Soliz, wiggled out of a bases-loaded mess in the top of the inning. Davis Carr connected for a two-run triple and Hara followed with a sacrifice fly to center that provided the home team with a three-run cushion, 5-2.
"Cam made some good pitches," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "He buckled down and competed. It was no surprise the momentum carried into the bottom of the inning."
"I was looking for a fastball and got it on the first pitch," Hara said. "I just tried to get a good swing on the ball."
Walla Walla picked up its last run in the seventh on a Marquez knock to right.
Soliz earned the victory with five representative innings. Jaxon Henderson tossed a scoreless sixth, Dylan Berry pitched the next two frames and allowed one run, and Landon Webb hurled a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.
"You gotta love it any time you get a series win," Molnaa said. "We just want to keep it simple and play good baseball every night."
The final game of the three-game set is Thursday night at 6:35.
