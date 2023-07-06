The Walla Walla Sweets ended the first half of West Coast League baseball action on a sour note on Thursday, July 6, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla, which had won three of its last four league games and four of five overall, dropped the finale of a three-game series with the Victoria HarbourCats, 9-5, in 10 innings.
The Sweets, who won the first two games of the mid-week set, finished the first half of league play 10-17.
Walla Walla contributed to its defeat by committing four errors and multiple base-running snafus.
“It was not the level of baseball you have to play to win in this league,” Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said.
The Sweets rallied from an early two-run disparity by scoring twice in the fifth inning. Hayden Driggs produced an RBI single to center field and the second run scored on an error.
Walla Walla filled another two-run hole in the ninth. Jakob Marquez and Davis Carr delivered an RBI hit apiece to force extra innings.
But the HarbourCats scored five times in the 10th to decide the issue.
"They scored in four of the 10 innings and three started with a walk and an error," Molnaa said. "We did not deserve to win that ballgame."
The Sweets open a three-game series with Nanaimo on Friday night at 6:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.