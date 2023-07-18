SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What goes around comes around.
The Walla Walla Sweets, who swept a three-game West Coast League baseball series from Springfield at Borleske Stadium over the weekend, lost the opening game of a three-game set with the Drifters, 11-4, on Tuesday, July 18, before 232 paying customers at the Hamlin Sports Complex.
Walla Walla, now 3-7 in the second half of WCL play and 13-24 overall, wasted a 4-for-4, two-RBI effort by infielder Payton Knowles.
Ben Parker went 3-for-5 with a run batted in for the Sweets. Teammates Kevin Spear and Jakob Marquez had two hits apiece.
Walla Walla broke a scoreless tie when it scored two runs in the third inning. Knowles batted in the first run with a single and Parker produced an RBI with a grounder to shortstop.
The Sweets scored their last two runs in the fourth. Cruz Hepburn delivered a run-scoring single and Knowles belted a ground-rule double for the final team tally.
Springfield tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth inning and took control of the game after scoring a run in the fifth and five in the sixth. It added another run in the eighth inning.
Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 6:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.