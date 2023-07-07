The Walla Walla Sweets started the second half of West Coast League baseball action on Friday, July 7, with an 8-5 loss to the Nanaimo NightOwls in the first game of a three-game weekend series at Borleske Stadium.
Nanaimo improved to 15-13 overall while the Sweets fell to 10-18.
Sweets starting pitcher Lane Funneman wallowed through a trying first inning in which he allowed three runs.
But Walla Walla responded with single runs in four of the first five innings.
Andrew Graham drew a one-out, first-inning walk. Ben Parker was hit by a pitch and Manny Casillas hit Graham in with a single to center field.
The Graham-Parker-Casillas combination teamed up for a third-inning tally with back-to-back-to-back knocks with two outs.
Cayden Wotipka led off the Sweets fourth with a single, went to second on a Davis Carr infield grounder, advanced to third on a Cruz Hepburn hit, and scored the tying run when Payton Knowles hit into a 6-4 fielder's choice.
Funneman, who struck out eight, posted his fourth straight scoreboard bagel and the home team used the momentum to garner its first lead of the game.
Parker started the Walla Walla fifth with an infield single, moved to third on an errant pick-off throw, and hit home plate with the tie-breaking run on a 4-3 grounder batted by Casillas.
"You never like to spot a team three runs, but we climbed out of it," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "We did a good job continuing to play.
"Lane showed a mature competitiveness and did a really good job," Molnaa said.
The Night Owls tied the game in the sixth and the Sweets retook the edge in the seventh on an RBI hit by Logan Meyer.
But Nanaimo scored three times in the eighth inning and once more in the ninth to come away with the road triumph.
Walla Walla stranded two runners on base in each of the last three innings to add to its agonizing evening.
"We gave ourselves chances, but didn't come up with enough hits," Molnaa said.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
