Walla Walla was unable to protect a three-run lead late and dropped a 4-3 decision to the Yakima Valley Pippins in the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series before a paid crowd of 1,129 at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets wasted a strong pitching performance by starter Cameron Soliz. The right hander allowed just two hits and struck out six over a half-dozen innings.
Walla Walla slipped to 5-11 on the season with Friday's setback.
The Sweets scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings on Friday.
Andrew Graham and Manny Casillas started the Walla Walla second with singles. Both runners moved up a base on a Caleb Gray fly to center field.
Max Martin scored Graham and advanced Casillas to third with a grounder to second.
Kennedy Hara hit a one-out double in the fifth, went to third on a Payton Knowles ground out, and scored on a wild pitch.
Gray earned a two-out walk in the sixth inning and crossed home plate on a Martin triple.
The performance of the bullpens late in the game proved to be the difference. The Pippins' relievers threw two-hit ball over the final three-and-a-third innings while Walla Walla's pen allowed four runs and three hits in the last three frames.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 4:35 p.m.
