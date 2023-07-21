The defending West Coast League champion Corvallis Knights scored six runs in the first inning and waltzed to a 13-1 victory over the Walla Walla Sweets in game one of a three-game weekend baseball series on Friday, July 21, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla, which took two of three games from the Knights in Corvallis over Father's Day weekend, has lost three of its last four games.
The Sweets fell to 14-26 overall and 4-9 in the second half of league play.
Walla Walla scored its only run of the game in the fifth inning. Jakob Marquez was hit by a pitch with two out, advanced to second base on a passed ball, and scored on a Max Martin single.
"It was a night where we did not compete at a high enough level," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "They hit the ball around the yard. They punished the ball. They are a strong offensive club.
"We didn't throw enough quality strikes," Molnaa said. "We didn't execute with two strikes."
Game two of the series is Saturday at 4:35 p.m.
