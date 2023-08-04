The Walla Walla Sweets got a pair of RBI hits from Puukani De Sa on Friday, Aug. 4, but dropped the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series to the Portland Pickles, 6-3, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla, which had won three of its previous four games including a series win at Ridgefield, slipped to 9-16 in the second half of league play and 19-33 overall.
De Sa slashed two-out, run-scoring singles in both the third and seventh innings.
"He stepped up and had a huge night," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "He got the offense moving a little. He kept it simple and he was able to knock a couple balls hard."
The Sweets had other scoring chances in the game, but were unable to produce. They left runners at first and third in the first inning, and stranded hitters at first and second in both the sixth and eighth frames.
"We did a good job of creating opportunities to get back in the ballgame," Molnaa said. "We just have to find a way to get that big knock."
Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.