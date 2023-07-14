Two eighth-inning runs helped the Walla Walla Sweets capture the first game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Springfield Drifters on Friday, July 14, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla snapped a six-game losing streak and claimed its first win of the WCL's second half with a 9-8 victory.
The Sweets improved their overall record to 11-23 with Friday's win.
Cayden Wotipka led off the decisive eighth by being hit by a pitch. Andrew Graham bad-hopped a hit to right one out later, and Aidan Espinoza was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Jakob Marquez bounced a game-tying single to right and Kevin Spear lined a sacrifice fly to left that produced what proved to be the game-winning run.
Payton Knowles keyed a three-run first inning for the Sweets with an RBI single and Wotipka scored the last run of the frame on a double steal.
A wild pitch and infield grounder resulted in two Sweets runs in the second, Wotipka hit an RBI single to center in the fourth, and Espinoza followed suit in the sixth.
Springfield scored single runs in each of the first two innings, two in the fifth, and took an 8-7 lead with four runs in the eighth prior to the Sweets comeback.
"If a game could be described as a roller coaster, this was it," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "We saw a good offensive approach. We got some good swings in certain situations."
Right-handed Francisco Lopez, who allowed the Drifters' four eighth-inning runs, rebounded to toss a scoreless ninth to earn the win for Walla Walla.
"Everything that could go wrong did go wrong," Molnaa said of the eighth inning. "For him (Lopez) to come back out and make pitches says something about his competitive maturity.
"Baseball's not always pretty," Molnaa said. "We made just enough pitches to win."
Game two of the series is Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
