The Nanaimo NightOwls completed both three-game weekend and six-game season-series sweeps of the Walla Walla Sweets on Sunday, July 9, at Borleske Stadium.
Nanaimo improved to 17-13 overall after a 13-12 victory over the slumping Sweets.
The home team is now 10-20 on the season after suffering its fourth straight loss.
Walla Walla, after digging an early 6-0 hole, scored its first run of the game in the third inning. Cruz Hepburn drew a one-out walk and scored on a two-out double to right field by Andrew Graham.
The Sweets scored again in the fifth. Davis Carr led off with a single, went to third on a Payton Knowles knock, and tallied on an Aidan Espinoza hit to left with two out.
Walla Walla, following a two-run NightOwls' rally in the sixth inning, scored three times in both the sixth and seventh innings.
The three sixth-inning runs scored on a throwing error (two) and infield out, respectively.
Jakob Marquez and Max Martin came up big in the seventh. Marquez drilled a two-RBI double to right and Martin tied the score at 8-8 with a single to center.
The NightOwls appeared to take control of the game for keeps when they scored a run in the eighth inning and four in the ninth.
But the Sweets made a final charge in the bottom of inning nine. Martin led off with a home run to right and Knowles hit into an RBI fielder's choice (6-4) four batters later.
Graham singled in the third run of the inning and Espinoza aired a sacrifice fly to left.
Walla Walla, however, would get no closer and had runners at first and third when the last out was recorded.
"The silver lining is we made a couple of comebacks, but it was another night of sloppy baseball," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "They came up with some big knocks"
The Sweets open a three-game series at Portland on Tuesday.
"The off day is a big one," Molnaa said. "It will be a reset for us, then we're right back at it on Tuesday night."
