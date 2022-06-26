SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Walla Walla Sweets achieved a series triumph, clinched a winning road trip, and leveled its West Coast League baseball record at 9-9 with a 5-2 victory over Springfield in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, June 26, at Drifters Stadium.
Walla Walla claimed its third series win of the season and finished a nine-game road trip with a 5-4 mark.
On Saturday night, the Sweets evened their three-game series with Springfield at one win apiece with a 1-0 victory.
On Sunday, both teams put up bagels in each of the first two innings before the Sweets broke through in the third inning when J.J. Geraraden led off with a home run.
Walla Walla put two more runs on the board in the fourth. Davis Mieliwocki started the frame with a single, Malcom Williams walked, Leo Rivera singled in Mieliwocki, and Julian Alvarez knocked Williams in two outs later.
Sweets starting pitcher Stu Flesland tossed five shutout innings. He allowed just one hit, walked three and struck out six.
Walla Walla loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but did not score. Springfield took advantage of the Sweets lack of opportunism by scoring twice in the bottom of the inning.
Walla Walla scored two times in the seventh inning on bases-loaded walks issued to Kevin Spear and Alvarez — the number eight and nine hitters in the Sweets order.
Sweets relievers Alec Holmes and Albert Roblez combined to one-hit the Drifters over the final three innings. Holmes fanned two batters in the seventh, and Roblez K'd two and did not allow a hit in the last two frames.
On Saturday night, Walla Walla pitchers Cameron Scudder and Tyler Cornett combined on a five-hit shutout.
Scudder threw the first six innings, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five.
Cornett went the final three frames, walked one, and fanned three.
The Sweets scored the only run of the game in the seventh inning when Cooper Cross, Jarred Mazzaferro, and Will Fuenning hit back-to-back-to-back singles with one out.
The Drifters did place a runner in scoring position in the home ninth, but did not score.
Walla Walla opens a three-game series with Yakima Valley on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Borleske Stadium.
