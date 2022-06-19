PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Port Angeles Lefties salvaged the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Walla Walla Sweets on Sunday, June 19, at Civic Field.
Port Angeles, which managed just one run in each of the first two series games, built a 4-0 lead after four innings on Sunday and hung on for a 5-3 victory.
Walla Walla saw its three-game WCL winning streak come to an end and is now 6-6 in league play.
The Sweets chopped the Lefties' four-run cushion in half during the top of the sixth inning. Josh Williams brought in Walla Walla's first run with a sacrifice fly and Leo Rivera collected his team-leading 11th RBI with a one-out single.
Port Angeles pushed a run across the plate in the home sixth before the Sweets Jordan Andrade connected for an RBI double in the eighth.
Walla Walla threatened in the ninth inning. Jarred Mazzaferro and J.J. Jalen spanked back-to-back singles with two out, but Kai Osaka hit into a 6-4 fielder's choice to end the game.
The Sweets came up short despite outhitting the Lefties 8-4.
Walla Walla will take Monday off before opening a three-game series at five-time defending league champion Corvallis on Tuesday.
