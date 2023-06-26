Walla Walla claimed its third series victory in its last four tries after a 10-3 romp over Yakima Valley in the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball set on Sunday, June 25, that was viewed by a paid crowd of 1,073 at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets, now 7-11, pounded Pippins' pitching for 17 hits to back a solid effort by starter Heitaro Hayashi. The southpaw threw 64 pitches over six innings, gave up just one unearned run on two hits, and struck out five.
"That is the epitome of being efficient," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "He was finessing the strike zone. He kept our defense engaged. That's the best spot you can ask for your defense to be in."
The Sweets produced their share of two-out magic throughout the course of Sunday's game. Eight of their 10 runs scored with two out.
Manny Casillas commenced that process with an RBI single in the first inning.
Casillas repeated his first-inning effort in the home third and that resulted in a 2-0 Walla Walla edge.
The Sweets responded to a Yakima Valley run in the fourth with four two-out tallies in the bottom of the inning. Kennedy Hara (single), Ben Parker (double), and Andrew Graham (two-RBI two-bagger) produced the knocks that increased Walla Walla's advantage to 6-1.
Three runs in the fifth inning ballooned the Sweets lead to 9-1. Aidan Espinoza and Hara collected a run batted in apiece on a walk and single, respectively. The last run of the frame crossed on catcher's interference — with two out.
Walla Walla's last run of the game scored on a two-out, seventh-inning single Logan Meyer.
"We gave ourselves a bunch of chances and we were able to come up with the big hit," Molnaa said.
Walla Walla opens a six-game road trip and three-game series against the Cowlitz Black Bears on Tuesday.
