KELOWNA, British Columbia — The Walla Walla Sweets ended a weekend road trip to Elks Stadium on Sunday, July 17, in triumphant fashion with a 6-4 win over the host Falcons in the rubber game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series viewed by a paid crowd of 412.
Walla Walla, which has won four of its last five games, is 4-5 in the WCL's second half, 16-20 overall.
J.J. Geraraden led off the second inning of Sunday's encounter with a double and, with one away, advanced to third on an infield out.
Kevin Spear walked, but was picked off to end the inning. The good news is that Spear stayed in the 1-3-6-3 pickle long enough so Geraraden scored from third.
The Falcons tallied three times in the bottom of the second before Walla Walla drew even in the fifth.
Joey Craig drew a one-out, four-pitch walk and went to third on a two-out single by Ben Schulte.
Derek Gellos brought Craig and Schulte home with a triple that tied the score at 3-3.
Kelowna retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
The Sweets took the lead for good after a three-run rally in the seventh. Craig walked with one out and moved to second on a Schulte single.
Josh Williams knocked in both teammates with his team-leading sixth home run of the season — a blow that ended a solid 4-for-5 night at the plate.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Hayden Hattenbach managed to scatter 13 hits over eight innings to earn the victory. Kolby Solomon allowed a two-out walk in the ninth, but struck out the side to record the save.
Walla Walla opens a three-game series with Springfield on Tuesday night at Borleske Stadium. Game time is 6:35.
