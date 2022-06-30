The Walla Walla Sweets improved to 10-11 in the West Coast League baseball wars Thursday, June 30, after salvaging the final game of a three-game series with Yakima Valley at Borleske Stadium by a 5-3 count.
The game's opening innings proved to be frustrating for both teams offensively.
Following an uneventful first inning, Walla Walla loaded the bases with one out in the second. But Kevin Spear fouled out to first base and Jarred Mazzaferro lined to center field to end the inning.
Josh Williams smacked a one-out triple in the third, but was left stranded.
Yakima Valley loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but was turned away on the defensive gem of the night.
Jackson Reed lifted a shallow fly ball to right that Walla Walla right fielder Josh Williams grabbed for the second out. Williams completed an inning-ending double play by throwing out Jake Borst at the plate.
The Sweets broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the inning. Spear, Mazzaferro, and Will Fuenning started things off with singles. One out later, J.J. Geraraden drew a bases-loaded walk.
Derek Gellos followed with a two-run single to left to give the home team a 3-0 lead.
Walla Walla added another run in the sixth on a Fuenning sacrifice fly and run No. 5 in the seventh on a double by Julian Alvarez.
Sweets starting pitcher Nick Wilson allowed four hits over five innings, walked two and struck out one.
Relievers Matthew Flores (one inning) and Kolby Solomon (two innings) kept the shutout intact until the ninth.
Yakima tallied three times in the final frame, but ended the night two runs short.
Walla Walla opens a three-game home series with Kelowna on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
