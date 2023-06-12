A pair of two-run triples highlighted a seven-run, fifth-inning rally that powered the Walla Walla Sweets to a 9-3 victory over a band of Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars in non-West Coast League baseball action on Monday, June 12, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla trailed 2-0 after two innings of play and 3-0 through four before its fifth-inning rally.
Brody Rasmussen was hit by a pitch to start the fifth and Kooper Jones singled him to third.
Vicente Feliciano scored both Rasmussen and Jones with a triple.
Payton Knowles, after a Gavin Ayers walk, brought Feliciano and Ayers in with a three-bagger.
"That was a great swing by Vicente to run that ball into the right-center gap," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "Payton demolished a 1-0 fastball into left-center."
The Sweets scored three more times in the inning. Two of the runs hit home plate on wild pitches.
Walla Walla scored two runs in the seventh — one on a wild pitch and another on a Mason Millar single.
Sweets pitchers Otho Savage, Reilly Kirkpatrick, Luke Stutesman, and Manny Casillas allowed just eight hits combined. Kirkpatrick (one inning), Stutesman (three) and Casillas (one) teamed up to yield just two hits, walk three and strike out three.
"It was not a day off," Molnaa said. "It was important for our pitchers to set a tone."
Walla Walla resumes West Coast League play Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. when it opens a three-game series with the Cowlitz Black Bears at Borleske Stadium.
