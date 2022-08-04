A quartet of pitchers combined on a six-hitter on Thursday, August 4, as the Walla Walla Sweets closed out the home portion of their 2022 West Coast League baseball schedule with a 7-2 victory over the Ridgefield Raptors before a paid crowd of 2,145 at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Jace Hanson notched his first win of the season in four decisions. He lasted six innings, allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out a handful.
Relievers Zach Hangas, Brayde Hirai, and Leo Rivera threw a scoreless inning apiece.
Thursday's win — which improved Walla Walla's overall record to 22-29 — clinched the three-game series by two victories to one, and lifted the Sweets second-half WCL mark to 10-14.
Ridgefield is now 30-20 and 14-10.
Walla Walla scored its first two runs in the third inning. Malcom Williams led off with a walk, advanced to third on a Nick Seamons single, and scored on a balk.
Jack Johnson brought Seamons home with a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Sweets scored two more runs in the fifth — the first on an error and the second on a Rivera hit.
Walla Walla added another run in the sixth inning and scored twice more in the eighth. The sixth-inning run crossed the plate on a double play and the eighth-inning tallies hit home on a Raptors' error.
The Sweets open a three-game series at Wenatchee on Friday at 6:35 p.m.
