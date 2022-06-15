Jacob Marquez led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a triple to straight-away center field and later scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Walla Walla Sweets claimed a 6-5 victory over the Northwest Star Nighthawks on Wednesday, June 15, at Borleske Stadium.
Wednesday's triumph was Walla Walla's second in as many nights over their non-West Coast League opponent. The Sweets prevailed by a 13-5 count on Tuesday night.
Wednesday's contest was a scoreless standoff until the fifth inning. The visitors tallied a run before the Sweets produced five runs in the last of the fifth.
Josh Williams and Julian Alvarez had the big swings of the inning - a two-run single and a two-RBI double, respectively.
Northwest evened the score at 5-5 in the seventh before Walla Walla picked up the winning run in the ninth.
The final game of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
