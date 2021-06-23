Justin Folz singled home the winning run for the Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team in the bottom of the ninth inning here Tuesday, June 22, lifting them to a 5-4 comeback win at Borleske Stadium against Cascade Collegiate.
Folz finished the night 2-for 3 with three runs batted in for Walla Walla (9-7 record), while Paul Myro was 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Seth Ryberg went 2-for-4. Quentin Ayers was 1-for-4, his lone hit being a solo home run that started the Sweets’ rally in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Meanwhile pitchers Jake Dahle, Nate Dahle, Eric Romo and Caden Kaelber took turns stringing together five scoreless innings of relief after the Sweets had found themselves trailing 4-2 in the top of the fourth.
Ayers got the ball rolling in the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff home run, and Parker Price tied things up in the seventh when he doubled, stole third with one out, and then tagged up to score on a Folz sacrifice fly.
Folz returned to the plate in the ninth with the potential go-ahead run standing on third and one out. Pinch hitting to lead things off, Wood got on via an infield error. He then stole second, and took third on a Myro single. Folz went after the first pitch he saw, and made the Sweets winners.
The Sweets and Cascade are back at it here Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.