The Walla Walla Sweets ended a week-long West Coast League baseball homestand on Thursday, June 15 the way they started it on Friday, June 9.
With a 4-3 victory.
Walla Walla nipped Ridgefield in its home opener on the way to a series victory last weekend.
The Sweets salvaged the final game of a three-game series with Cowlitz on Thursday with another one-run triumph before a paid crowd of 717 at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla improved to 3-9 on the season.
The Sweets scored the first run of Thursday's game in the home half of inning one. Walla Walla pounded three doubles in the frame including a run-producing smash by Andrew Graham.
Cowlitz tied the score in the third inning before Walla Walla rallied for two runs in the fourth. Manny Casillas was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to third on a Max Martin two-bagger.
Casillas scored on a passed ball and Logan Meyer brought Martin in with a grounder to third base.
The Black Bears had runners at second and third with two out in the sixth inning, but were denied one run — possibly two — when Sweets left fielder Gavin Ayers executed a diving catch on a ball hit in the left-center field gap by Carter Monda.
"If that ball falls, the game is a totally different story," Walla Walla coach Tyler Charlo said.
Cowlitz tied the game in the eighth, but Walla Walla broke the deadlock in the home half of the frame. Meyer was hit by a pitch and, with one out, moved to second when Ayers was hit by a pitch.
Kennedy Hara followed with a single to right that scored Meyer.
"We gave up the lead, but there was no panic," Charlo said. "We got the lead-off guy on and scored."
Hara came up big on defense in the Black Bears' ninth. With a runner at first and no outs, Hara made a sprawling stop on a Max Ortega bouncer and tossed to shortstop Payton Knowles for a force out at second.
"He made a great grab on a one-hopper," Charlo said of Hara's gem.
Cowlitz did not go away quietly. It placed runners at first and second with two out, but Sweets reliever Josh Aribal managed to overcome 2-0 and 3-1 counts to strike out Nick Miller to end the game.
Walla Walla utilized four pitchers in the contest. The first three — first-time starter Cameron Soliz (four innings), Reilly Kirkpatrick (two-and-two-thirds), and Jaxon Henderson (one-third) — teamed up to limit the Black Bears to a run and four hits in the first seven innings.
Aribal was credited with the win despite a blown save, and two runs, three hits, and two walks allowed over innings eight and nine.
"A lot of resiliency from the guys," Charlo said. "Our pitching and defense kept us in the game. It was a little dicey at the end, but we were able to figure things out and find a way to come out triumphant."
The Sweets open a three-game series at defending WCL champion Corvallis on Saturday.
