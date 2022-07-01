The Walla Walla Sweets returned to the .500 mark after upending Kelowna, 7-4, in the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Friday, July 1, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla, playing its first game under the guidance of interim manager Brandon Vial, improved its record to 11-11 on the season against WCL foes with Friday's victory.
Vial will manage the remainder of the year following the departure of Brandon Van Horn, who was hired this week as a full-time assistant coach at New Mexico State.
The Sweets displayed their share of home-plate discipline while breaking a 0-0 tie in the home half of the third inning.
Joey Craig led off with a double. The extra-base hit was followed by consecutive walks to Malcom Williams, Jarred Mazzaferro, Cooper Cross, and Jordan Andrade.
The final two runs of the four-run frame scored on a Falcons' error.
Another Kelowna error led to the fifth Walla Walla run of the game. It came to fruition in the fourth inning.
Andrew Baughn provided the Sweets with a quality start. He struck out seven over five innings.
Each team scored twice in the sixth. Williams walked, Mazzaferro singled, and Andrade drove them both home with a two-bagger in the bottom of the frame.
The Falcons scored twice in the seventh, but got no closer.
Walla Walla reliever Trent Sellers slammed the door with authority in the ninth. Two of the three hitters he faced were retired by way of the punch out.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
