CORVALLIS — The Walla Walla Sweets vaulted to a 9-0 lead after an inning-and-a-half and coasted to a 10-5 victory over the defending West Coast League champion Knights in the middle game of a three-game series on Sunday, June 18, before a paid crowd of 1,173 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Walla Walla, which has won three WCL games in a row and four of its last six, improved to 5-9 on the season and clinched its second series triumph of the 2023 campaign.
Corvallis is now two games over .500 at 8-6.
The Sweets exited the starting gate with three runs in the first inning. Kennedy Hara was hit by a pitch and Payton Knowles walked to commence the frame in promising fashion.
Ben Parker, who went 4-for-5 in the contest with two runs scored and three runs batted in, singled in Hara on the first toss he saw from Knights' starting pitcher Ethan Collins.
One out later, Logan Meyer singled in the second run of the inning and Manny Casillas batted home run No. 3 with a 3-6 fielder's choice.
Walla Walla blew the game open with two outs in the second inning. Hara singled, Knowles walked, and Parker smashed a two-RBI double that gave the Sweets a 5-0 lead.
Graham doubled in Parker to make it 6-0.
Jonathan Stone replaced Collins and issued a four-pitch walk to Meyer before surrendering a three-run home run to Casillas on a 1-0 delivery.
The Sweets scored their final run in the ninth inning when Parker was hit by a pitch with the sacks juiced.
Walla Walla sent four hurlers to the bump during the contest. Jaxon Henderson, the second pitcher used, proved to be the most effective with a victory-earning two-and-a-third innings of one-hit relief with one strikeout.
The series finale is Monday at 6:35 p.m. Right hander Francisco Lopez (0-1), per the league Web site, is listed as the Sweets probable starter for Monday's matchup.
