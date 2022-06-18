PORT ANGELES — The Walla Walla Sweets edged their way past the .500 mark opposite other West Coast League summer collegiate baseball teams so far this season Saturday, June 18, by taking the middle game of a three-game WCL series from the host Lefties by a final score of 7-1 at Civic Field.
Saturday's victory clinched a series win for Walla Walla, its second in its last three tries against a league opponent. The Sweets, now 6-5 in the WCL, opened the season by losing two of three games at Ridgefield before rebounding to turn that trick on Yakima Valley at County Stadium.
Walla Walla then dropped two of three games to the Cowlitz Black Bears last weekend at Borleske Stadium, taking the finale before sweeping a non-league series against the Northwest Star Nighthawks prior to heading out on their 10-day, nine-game road trip.
Back-to-back wins in Port Angeles thus far have extended their winning streak to six.
Sweets pitchers Cameron Scudder, Dylan Matusoka, and Tyler Cornett combined to shut out the Lefties over the first seven innings. The threesome threw three innings apiece and combined to strike out 14.
Walla Walla's Nick Strong got the home nine on the board in the top of the second inning with a two-run triple. Joey Craig followed with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Leo Rivera lengthened the Sweets lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning after a two-run single.
Jordan Andrade made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the seventh and Julian Alvarez collected a run-scoring base knock in the eighth to put Walla Walla up 7-0.
Port Angeles scored its only run in the eighth inning.
Cornett fanned the side in the ninth including a punchout of former National Football League Pro Bowl and ex-Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate to end the contest.
The Sweets go for the series sweep Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
