Five first-inning runs — all unearned — cost the Walla Walla Sweets dearly in the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Cowlitz Black Bears on Wednesday, June 14, at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets went on to lose 7-2 before a Bark at the Park crowd of 746.
Wednesday's loss guaranteed Walla Walla its third series loss of the season and dropped the home nine to a South Division-worst 2-9.
Cowlitz used two hits, three walks, and a pair of Sweets errors to plate its first-inning runs.
"They got up to the gate and we opened the door and let 'em in," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said.
The Sweets scored their two runs in the third inning. Davis Carr led off with a home run and, two outs later, Payton Knowles singled.
Knowles stole second and, following a walk to Andrew Graham, Ben Parker ripped an RBI double.
Walla Walla's top performance of the night was turned in by relief pitcher Landon Webb. He threw six innings (two through seven), gave up just three hits, walked one and struck out four.
"Landon was phenomenal," Molnaa said. "He was able to keep us in the game and gave us chance after chance after chance. Unfortunately, we didn't come up with enough big swings."
The series and homestand finale is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
"We've got to get things going in the right direction," Molnaa said. "We have to play clean baseball. It's going to come down to quality at-bats and making defensive plays."
