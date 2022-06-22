CORVALLIS — The five-time defending West Coast League champion Corvallis Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning during the middle game of their three-game series with the Walla Walla Sweets at Goss Stadium on Coleman Field.
The Knights, who produced just one run in the series opener on Tuesday night, scored twice more in the second inning and added another tally in the third while coasting to a 10-5 victory that knotted the mid-week series at one triumph apiece.
Corvallis improved to 10-and-1 on the season while Walla Walla fell back to the .500 mark at 7-7, and slipped to 3-2 on its current nine-game road trip.
The Sweets reduced the Knights' early advantage by half in the top of the fifth inning. Josh Williams got Walla Walla on the board with an RBI single, Davis Mieliwocki hit into a 3-6 fielder's choice that produced the second run, Williams scored on a wild pitch, and Joey Craig capped the rally with a run-scoring single.
Malcom Williams led off the Walla Walla eighth with a double and scored the Sweets final run on a one-out single by Will Fuenning.
Walla Walla had 10 hits on the night, but allowed 11.
The series finale is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. A three-game series at Springfield awaits the Sweets this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.