The Walla Walla Sweets stepped out of West Coast League baseball action on Monday, July 3, and recorded an 11-1 victory over the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla set an encouraging early tone when it tallied three runs in the first inning. Aidan Espinoza struck the first scoring blow with a two-run double into the left-center field gap and Mason Millar followed with a sacrifice fly to right.
The Sweets produced two more runs in the third. Run one scored on a wild pitch and Millar drove in the second run with a base knock.
Payton Knowles commenced a six-run Walla Walla uprising in the fourth with an RBI single, Max Martin lined a sacrifice fly to right field, and the next two runs scored on a walk and an infield out, respectively.
A single by Millar and another infield out resulted in the final two runs of the frame.
The Sweets starting pitcher, right-hander Otho Savage, pitched shutout ball through the first six innings to earn the non-league triumph.
"Otho gave us six great innings," Sweets manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "He attacked the strike zone and applied a lot of pressure. Offensively, we made solid contact, got runners on base, and that equaled the number of runs we scored.
"We played good infield defense," Molnaa said. "It (the game's result) is no surprise when you control all theee facets like that."
Walla Walla opens a three-game series with WCL for Victoria on Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.
